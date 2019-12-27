NewsVideo

Straight-Piped Lamborghini Urus Sounds Furious

By Zero2Turbo

The Lamborghini Urus sounds fairly angry in stock form and even angrier with a set of Akrapovic pipes on it but what about straight-piped IPE system?

Well as you will find out in the video below, it is probably as angry as you will ever hear the Super SUV from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The system sports black chrome exhaust tips and with the removal of the catalytic converters, you are guaranteed to disregard the hearing of others.

The new exhaust system does work with Lamborghini’s factory exhaust valve system, allowing the driver to control when the pipes are loud.

