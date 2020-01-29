Bentley Create Epic Ice Race Continental GT

We often see off-road safari type builds being done but Bentley have taken their Continental GT and turned it into a badass ice racer.

What you see here is a car created for the Zell am See ice race, where it’ll be driven by rally champion Catie Munnings. To better handle ice-racing duties, the all-wheel-drive Bentley has been lifted and fitted with wider arches to accommodate a 15mm increase in track width. Studded Pirelli Scorpion tyres massively increase grip on the ice, while Lazer high-performance lights tucked behind the grille light up icy tracks.

As you will see in the press shots below, the exhaust has been provided by Akrapovic which probably means you will be able to order one from the factory for your GT very soon. Other than the custom made roof rack a rear roll cage and a few safety upgrades, the rest of the running gear is stock.

That means the ice racing car has the Continental GT’s normal twin-turbo 6.0-litre, 626 hp (466 kW) W12 engine. The car’s three-chamber air springs, 48V active anti-roll control system and iron brakes are entrusted with the cool running of the Bentley Continental GT on the purpose-built ice track.

Ice Race Continental GT will be running in a livery that pays homage to its record-breaking compatriot from the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2019.

“The opportunity to race with Bentley at Zell am See is one that I couldn’t miss. I’m completely blown away by the car, and I actually still can’t believe I’m getting let loose in a Bentley to do an ice race. I spent some time on ice in the car just before Christmas. At first I thought it would feel heavy, but I was amazed by how dynamic, nimble and responsive it is. It can dance like a lightweight rally car, and I can’t wait to race it at such an iconic event”

Bentley’s Director of Motorsport, Paul Williams, comments:

“I first drove the prototype Continental GTs on snow during winter testing before the launch of the car. The stability and control this car has on these surfaces is unbelievable and I look forward to seeing it race in those conditions.”