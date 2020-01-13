Next-gen Toyota GT86 (and Subaru BRZ) Coming With More Power

Render via Autocar

2012 saw the introduction of the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ and although their future was uncertain at one point due to low sales, both companies have committed to the development of a replacement.

The GT86 arrived well before the performance division known as Gazoo Racing was formed but now we have the GR Supra and the exciting GR Yaris so the next GT86 will likely be rebranded to bring it in line with that nomenclature.

The original was built on a Subaru platform but according to Autocar, Subaru’s current architectures are not suited to rear-drive cars, so the new model is set to be built on Toyota’s TNGA platform.

Subaru, however, is expected to take the lead on powertrain development and will likely retain a flat-four Boxer engine. Reports suggest the naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre unit will be switched for the turbocharged 2.4-litre powerplant currently used in some of the other Subaru models.

In the Subaru Ascent, it develops 255 hp (190 kW) which would be a significant power increase over the outgoing model.

When will we see this new creation? Likely next year.