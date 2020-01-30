Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Get Their Hands on The Taycan

Personalization is huge in the modern automotive industry and Porsche’s in-house division called Exclusive Manufaktur gives customers the opportunity to truly create something unique.

They have presented packages for the Panamera Turbo, Macan and 911 Cabriolet and now they have added the brand’s first EV to the lineup.

The Zuffenhausen-based special projects team gives the Taycan Turbo an even more distinctive look thanks to three different versions of the Sport Design package available high-gloss black or carbon finish.

The 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with aeroblades made from forged and milled carbon not only look sportier but weigh 3.2 kg less per wheelset compared to the standard offering.

Inside the cabin, you will see the optional Carbon interior package, which brings new matte carbon trim, a choice of contrasting colours in the interior, and seat belts available in eight different striking colours.