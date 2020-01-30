News

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Get Their Hands on The Taycan

By Zero2Turbo

Personalization is huge in the modern automotive industry and Porsche’s in-house division called Exclusive Manufaktur gives customers the opportunity to truly create something unique.

They have presented packages for the Panamera Turbo, Macan and 911 Cabriolet and now they have added the brand’s first EV to the lineup.

Related Posts

New Porsche 911 GT3 Teased in Super Bowl Ad

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 (Boxster and Cayman) Pricing for South…

The Zuffenhausen-based special projects team gives the Taycan Turbo an even more distinctive look thanks to three different versions of the Sport Design package available high-gloss black or carbon finish.

The 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with aeroblades made from forged and milled carbon not only look sportier but weigh 3.2 kg less per wheelset compared to the standard offering.

Inside the cabin, you will see the optional Carbon interior package, which brings new matte carbon trim, a choice of contrasting colours in the interior, and seat belts available in eight different striking colours.

You might also like
News

New Porsche 911 GT3 Teased in Super Bowl Ad

News

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 (Boxster and Cayman) Pricing for South Africa

News

Watch Will Smith Take Lyft Passengers in Porsche Taycan Turbo S

News

Porsche Macan GTS Pricing for South Africa

News

Tesla Model 3 vs Porsche 911 Carrera S Is Drag Race Is Very Close

News

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Sees Six Cylinders Return

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us