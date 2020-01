If you follow Will Smith on social media, you will see that he is one of the coolest celebrities out there and his latest video features him in none other than the range-topping Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Unfortunately, Mr Smith doesn’t get to test all 750 horses (560 kW) properly but he does some pretty entertaining stuff with his VERY surprised passengers.

Push play, enjoy the banter and go and watch the new Bad Boys For Life movie.