Leaks Give Us Accurate Rendering of New Mercedes-AMG E63

Whether or not it is done or purpose, manufacturers seem to be the ‘victim’ of countless leaks before the model is revealed to the world. A series of leaked shots showing what looks like the facelifted Mercedes-AMG E63 has now allowed a talented rendering artist to give us a pretty damn accurate look at the 2021 offering.

It is no secret that the next E-Class is keeping stylistic changes to a minimum but we should see a new front and rear fascia on all models and the typical angry AMG styling on the range-topper.

The rendering show a smooth front end with the Panamericana grille sitting above large intakes in each corner. Mercedes’ new headlights are present and although they look small, it may just be a rendering effect. At the back, changes are just as subtle with a new taillight design, a new bumper, and other minor tweaks.

When will we see this super sedan revealed? We should see the regular E-Class offerings very soon and this will follow on from that so our best guess is the third quarter this year.