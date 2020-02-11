New Ford Focus RS Future Relies On Hybrid System Breakthrough

An all-new Ford Focus RS is now hinging on its engineers to create a powerful, full-hybrid powertrain that fits in with the new EU regime for average fleet CO2 emissions.

Ford bosses are describing the situation as “waiting for a solution” so the Focus RS customers and fans must not get too excited just yet.

A senior Ford executive told Autocar: “We are waiting for our engineering team to come up with a solution on the powertrain and that is not easy given the new fleet CO2 regulations.”

Last year we mentioned that the range-topping Focus would employ a mild hybrid system but now the firm believes it needs to be a full hybrid to minimise CO2 figures.

Ford is reportedly targeting an output of 400 hp which could be a blend of combustion and electrical power – possibly 300 hp from a turbocharged 2.5-litre engine and 100 hp from the electric motor.

“The story of all the previous RSs is of the engineers working on the project in their spare time and weekends and coming up with the ideas and concept. On the new one, we’re still waiting for the right concept, especially on the powertrain,” said the Autocar source.

Considering the right concept has not been developed or decided on, that means the next Focus RS won’t be seen in 2020 as rumoured. Instead, it is more likely to be launched in 2022 or even 2023.