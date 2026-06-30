Ariel Atom 4RR Smashes Anglesey Lap Record Beating Manthey Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Ariel has done it again. The British manufacturer’s most extreme road car yet, the Atom 4RR, has set a new road legal lap record at the Anglesey International (GP) Circuit in Wales, and it didn’t just nudge the previous mark, it obliterated it.

Behind the wheel was Ariel’s in house test driver Phil Keen, who guided the 4RR around the 2.05 mile (3.30 km) North Wales venue in 1:27.77. That’s a full second and a half quicker than the previous benchmark of 1:29.35, a time set by a Manthey racing developed Porsche 911 GT2 RS. The kicker is that Ariel achieved this in a fully road legal car, riding on regular road tyres, not slicks.

Why Anglesey Suits the Atom So Well

Anglesey isn’t your average circuit. Carved into the dramatic North Wales coastline, the track is known for its quick, flowing corners, constant elevation changes, and exposure to brutal crosswinds coming off the water. It’s a layout that punishes hesitation and rewards a driver, and a car, that can commit fully through fast direction changes.

That combination plays directly into the Atom’s hands. The car’s entire design philosophy revolves around shedding mass and sharpening the connection between driver and machine, so a track like Anglesey becomes the perfect proving ground for exactly that kind of engineering.

Data From the Track Feeds Back Into Every Atom

This record run wasn’t a one off marketing exercise. It’s part of Ariel’s continuous track testing programme, where lap data gathered from cars like the 4RR is fed straight back to the engineering team. The benefit isn’t only theoretical either, Atom owners get genuine access to that same engineering and driving talent, closing the loop between what’s learned on track and what ends up in customer cars.

Henry Siebert Saunders, Ariel’s Managing Director, summed up the achievement by pointing to the brand’s habit of evolving the Atom through a mix of engineering ambition and direct customer feedback. He described the 4RR as the sharpest expression of that approach so far, crediting both Phil Keen’s driving and the wider Ariel team for the result.

Inside the Ariel Atom 4RR

The 4RR sits at the very top of a nameplate with 25 years of history behind it, now into its fourth generation. True to Ariel’s roots, the car tips the scales at under 700 kg and pairs that featherweight structure with a bespoke, motorsport specification engine producing 525 bhp (391 kW).

Every part of the car, from the hand built engine through to the chassis, suspension, and aero package, has been reworked with one goal in mind: consistent, predictable performance when you’re pushing hard for an extended stint, not just a single fast lap. Despite the track focus, the 4RR remains fully road legal, so it isn’t confined to circuit days only.

Pricing and Availability

The standard Ariel Atom range kicks off at £48,000 (+ taxes), which converts to roughly R1,040,318 at current exchange rates. The 4RR, as the range topping model, starts from £208,000 (+ taxes), working out to approximately R4,508,046. It’s being built strictly to order and only in limited numbers, so this isn’t a car you’ll find sitting on a showroom floor.

Ariel will also be bringing the Atom 4RR to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, giving fans a chance to see the record breaking machine up close.