Porsche Replaces the Cayman in GT4 Racing with the New 911 GT4 R

After more than a decade of fielding the Cayman in GT4 competition, Porsche is making a significant change for the 2027 racing season. The Stuttgart brand is shifting to its most iconic nameplate, introducing the new 911 GT4 R as its GT4 customer racing weapon.

A Race Engine Straight from the 911 Cup

At the heart of the 911 GT4 R sits the same race-prepared engine found in the 911 Cup car. The 4.0-litre flat-six boxer unit produces 512 hp (382 kW) and 491 Nm (362 lb-ft) of torque, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox operated via paddle shifters. It is a potent package that gives customer teams immediate access to proven, high-level hardware.

Built on 911 Cup Foundations

While the 911 GT4 R shares the technical underpinnings of the 911 Cup, Porsche has made targeted adjustments to suit the GT4 category. The wheels are one inch narrower than those on the Cup car and use a conventional five-bolt mounting pattern, stepping away from the Cup’s centre-lock setup. The aerodynamic package includes an adjustable rear wing with 11 positions to fine-tune downforce levels, while the suspension features three selectable spring rates and dual-adjustable dampers for comprehensive setup flexibility.

Technology and Driver Tools

Inside the cockpit, the 911 GT4 R is equipped with a 10.3-inch colour display, an integrated data logger, and GPS. These tools give drivers and engineers the data they need to extract maximum performance and continuously refine their approach across different circuits.

Pricing and Racing Programme

The 911 GT4 R carries a price tag of $375,000 (approximately R6,210,000) in the United States, which covers import and delivery costs. The car is set to make its competitive debut in 2027 across the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the SRO Pirelli GT4 America championship.

More Than a Decade of GT4 Heritage

Porsche first entered GT4 competition back in 2016 with the Cayman, and in the years since, more than 1,500 customer race cars have been produced on that platform. The move to the 911 is a deliberate step toward simplifying the customer racing ladder.

Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America, explained the thinking behind the transition: “The expansion of the 911 platform for use in GT4 allows for a simplified transition from Porsche one-make racing into GT4. Race drivers and teams will benefit from a shared platform with the 911 Cup across our Porsche motorsport one-make system and open competition series across North America.”

It is a strategic move that strengthens the connection between the 911 Cup and GT4 programmes, giving ambitious drivers a clearer and more seamless route up through the ranks of Porsche’s customer motorsport ecosystem.