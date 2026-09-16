Porsche 550 J Is An Electric Tribute To The Legendary 550 Spyder

The legendary Porsche 550 Spyder has been given a rather unexpected second life. Hedley Studios has teamed up with Porsche to create the 550 J, an officially licensed, fully electric interpretation of one of Stuttgart’s most important racing cars.

Created as part of Porsche’s 75 Years of Motorsport celebrations, the 550 J is considerably smaller than the original and certainly isn’t road legal, but it remains a properly driveable two-seater aimed squarely at collectors.

Inspired By A Porsche Motorsport Icon

The original 550 Spyder was developed specifically for competition and quickly established itself as a serious racing machine.

One of its defining moments came at the 1954 Carrera Panamericana, where Porsche factory drivers Hans Herrmann and Jaroslav Juhan tackled the gruelling 3,077 km event in a pair of 550 Spyders.

Despite competing against cars with substantially larger engines, the Porsches finished third and fourth overall while securing a class victory. After five days of racing, just 36 seconds separated the two cars.

That success also helped establish the Carrera name, which Porsche would later apply to some of its most famous road cars.

Porsche 550 J Is An 80 Percent Scale Recreation

The 550 J, with the J standing for Junior, measures approximately 2.9 metres long and 1.2 metres wide. That makes it roughly 80 percent of the size of the original 550 Spyder.

Despite its reduced dimensions, there is space for two occupants.

Hedley Studios was given access to Porsche’s corporate archives during development, allowing the company to closely study the original while creating something that works as a modern collector’s piece.

Electric Power And Up To 80 KM/H

Instead of attempting to recreate the 550 Spyder’s combustion engine, Hedley Studios has fitted a fully electric 48-volt drivetrain.

Standard versions produce approximately 8 kW, while opting for the RS Package increases output to as much as 16 kW.

Top speed is approximately 80 km/h, which should be more than enough considering the car’s compact proportions.

Don’t expect to commute in one, though. The Porsche 550 J has not been homologated for public roads and is intended primarily as an exclusive collector’s car.

Prices Start At Over R1.5 Million

Pricing for the Porsche 550 J starts at £69,500 (approximately R1,522,634), putting this miniature Porsche firmly into serious collector territory.

Customers can choose from numerous finishes, including traditional Porsche Silver as well as heritage-inspired combinations featuring blue, white, yellow and red.

Hedley Studios also offers a Bespoke programme for customers wanting something more individual. Historic Porsche colours, modern finishes and motorsport-inspired liveries can all be incorporated into the specification.

Each Porsche 550 J is handcrafted at Hedley Studios in Bicester, UK, and orders are already being accepted.

For Porsche collectors with a soft spot for the 550 Spyder, this might be one of the more unusual ways to celebrate the company’s racing history.