Next Porsche 718 Boxster EV Rendering Gives Us Clearest Look Yet

The Porsche Boxster and Cayman as we knew them are gone, with production of the previous generation ending in 2025. Their replacements, however, are still very much alive, and a lightly disguised prototype has now given us one of our clearest looks yet at Porsche’s next-generation electric sports car.

New Porsche 718 Boxster EV Shows More Skin

Development of the new 718 has been dragging on for some time, with prototypes becoming a relatively rare sight recently. That changed when an electric Boxster test car was spotted wearing considerably less camouflage than previous examples.

The stickers surrounding the headlights and taillights are there to disguise their final appearance, but much of the bodywork is now exposed. It gives us a much better idea of how Porsche intends to evolve the familiar Boxster shape for the electric era.

Recent renders based on the prototype suggest the finished car could borrow details from elsewhere in Porsche’s range, including the 911 GTS, 911 Turbo and Taycan.

Up front, the bumper features prominent outer openings surrounding a central intake, while Porsche appears to have retained conventional door handles rather than adopting flush-fitting alternatives.

Familiar Boxster Shape With Some Important Changes

Viewed from the side, the new Boxster remains instantly recognisable. The proportions haven’t changed dramatically, but one detail stands out: the traditional side intakes ahead of the rear wheels are gone.

That’s hardly surprising considering the prototype doesn’t have a combustion engine sitting behind its occupants.

The rear has also been cleaned up considerably. Slimmer taillights are expected, while a small diffuser gives the bumper some extra definition. A light bar connecting the rear lamps remains possible, although the camouflage makes it difficult to determine the final lighting arrangement.

There are no exhaust outlets, and the charging connection has been positioned at the rear, leaving little doubt about the powertrain underneath this particular prototype.

Electric Power Remains Central To The New 718

Porsche originally developed the next Boxster and Cayman around battery-electric power, although its broader electrification strategy has changed significantly since the project began.

The company has been reconsidering its future model mix as demand for combustion-powered performance cars remains strong. Reports have consequently suggested that combustion-powered 718 derivatives could eventually join the electric cars.

This change in direction has contributed to uncertainty surrounding the new generation. Porsche has also reportedly spent additional development time ensuring the electric 718 delivers the sort of driving experience expected from a Boxster or Cayman.

That matters more here than outright numbers. The 718 has traditionally been praised for its balance, steering and compact mid-engined layout, so simply adding huge electric power figures was never going to be enough.

Rear-Wheel Drive And AWD Versions Expected

Entry-level versions of the electric Boxster and Cayman are expected to use a single electric motor driving the rear wheels.

More powerful models could add a second motor and all-wheel drive. If that happens, it would mark the first time a production Boxster or Cayman has been offered with AWD.

One of the more interesting engineering details concerns the battery. Rather than using the conventional skateboard-style battery layout found in many EVs, reports suggest Porsche has developed a T-shaped arrangement positioned low in the car and extending into the area behind the seats.

The idea is to concentrate mass in a similar area to the engine of a traditional mid-engined sports car, helping the electric 718 retain the balance and responses associated with its predecessors.

When Will The New Porsche 718 Boxster Arrive?

The exact launch timing remains unclear, although the electric 718 Boxster and Cayman are widely expected to reach the market before any newly developed combustion-powered versions.

A 2027 arrival has been suggested for the electric models, but Porsche has yet to confirm a final launch date.

What does seem increasingly clear is that the 718 story isn’t ending with the previous petrol generation. Porsche still appears committed to reinventing the Boxster and Cayman, even if getting there has taken considerably longer than originally planned.

The biggest question isn’t whether an electric Boxster can be quick. That’s almost guaranteed. It’s whether Porsche can make it feel like a proper 718.