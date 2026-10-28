Porsche Confirms 718 EV Platform For Audi’s New Electric Sports Car

Audi’s next electric sports car is taking shape with some Porsche engineering beneath the bodywork. Porsche has confirmed it will supply the platform developed for its electric 718 Boxster and Cayman to Audi’s internally named C-Sport project.

The announcement strengthens the connection between the upcoming 718 twins and the production car previewed by Audi’s Concept C.

Porsche Confirms Platform Deal With Audi

Speaking during Porsche’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call, finance chief Jochen Breckner said Audi would pay to use the electric 718 architecture, with payment expected in 2027. His comments provide the clearest confirmation yet of the technical relationship between the two sports car programmes.

The arrangement gives Porsche another way to recover its development investment while giving Audi access to a purpose-built electric sports car platform.

It also brings welcome clarity after earlier reports questioning the future of Porsche’s electric 718.

Shared Foundations, Different Driving Characters

Using the same architecture should help spread development costs, but there is still plenty of room for each brand to create its own driving experience. Suspension tuning, steering, power delivery and styling can all give the Audi a character distinct from its Porsche relatives.

Audi’s production model is expected to take its lead from the Concept C, the electric two-seater that introduced the brand’s new design direction. Audi has confirmed that the concept previews a future production sports car.

The anticipated starting point is a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration. The shared platform is also expected to support a front motor, opening the door to a quattro version, although Audi has yet to confirm the production drivetrain line-up.

Electric Audi Sports Car Expected In 2027

Breckner’s comments point to a 2027 launch for Porsche’s electric 718 programme. Audi has separately confirmed that its Concept C-inspired production car is due in 2027.

That follows Audi’s earlier insistence that its electric TT successor remained on track despite uncertainty around the Porsche 718.

The shared engineering is now clearer. What remains to be seen is how differently Audi and Porsche interpret the same electric sports car foundations.