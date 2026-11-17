Aston Martin is taking the Dreadnought out of the gaming world and into the desert. The British brand will enter three examples of its new rally raider in the 2027 Dakar Rally, with Fernando Alonso, Sébastien Loeb and Lucas Moraes behind the wheel.

Prodrive will build and run the cars, giving Aston Martin an experienced partner for its first rally-raid campaign. The event takes place from 9 to 23 January 2027.

From Call Of Duty Concept To Dakar Challenger

The Aston Martin Dreadnought originally appeared as a Call of Duty concept, imagining what a military-style off-roader from the sports car maker might look like. Now that idea has become the starting point for a competition machine.

Its angular bodywork carries over the concept’s imposing stance, with broad surfaces, sharp edges and a louvred rear drawing inspiration from the limited-run Valour. There is little resemblance to Aston Martin’s current showroom models, but that is hardly surprising given its intended job.

Underneath sits Prodrive’s proven T1+ architecture, closely related to the Dacia Sandrider that won the 2026 Dakar. Power comes from a Nissan-derived twin-turbocharged V6, rather than the V12 associated with the original digital concept.

Prodrive Brings Dakar-Winning Experience

Aston Martin and Prodrive have worked together for more than two decades. Their partnership established Aston Martin Racing in 2004 and delivered Le Mans success with the DBR9 and Vantage GTE. Prodrive still builds and supports the brand’s customer racing cars.

Dakar adds a very different challenge to that relationship, although Prodrive already knows what it takes to win in the desert.

David Richards, Prodrive’s chairman and a former Aston Martin chairman, believes that experience gives the programme a strong starting point. The ambition is to challenge the leading teams from the outset, rather than simply reach the finish.

Fernando Alonso Returns To Dakar

Alonso will reunite with Marc Coma, the five-time Dakar motorcycle winner who navigated for him during his first attempt in 2020. The pair finished 13th overall in a Toyota Hilux.

His return comes seven years later and shortly before preparations begin for another Formula 1 season with Aston Martin. Alonso says F1 remains his priority, but the opportunity to tackle both championships in the same year proved too appealing to pass up.

He will have serious experience alongside him in the team. Nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb remains determined to secure his first Dakar victory, while Moraes brings an established rally-raid record, including a podium on his Dakar debut.

Could Dreadnought Influence A Road-Going Aston Martin?

There is no confirmed production-car programme attached to the Dakar entry.

Still, Aston Martin has previously explored the idea of a tougher luxury SUV. Reports surrounding Project Rambo suggested a potential rival for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and high-performance Defender models.

The Dreadnought gives that conversation fresh relevance, but a road-going version remains speculation. For now, the focus is getting three race cars ready for January.