The electric BMW M3 has a harder job than simply being fast. It needs to deliver the precision, adjustability and driver involvement that have defined the badge for decades, while introducing a completely different powertrain.

Early prototype drives by Auto Express and BMWBLOG suggest BMW M is making progress. Both publications came away impressed by the camouflaged car, although their circuit sessions leave questions about road comfort, real-world range and how its weight affects handling at the limit.

Four Motors Deliver 838 HP (625 kW) And 1,200 Nm

The electric M3 produces a reported 838 hp (625 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) through four electric motors, with one assigned to each wheel. That arrangement gives BMW considerable freedom to control how power reaches the road, adjusting each wheel’s contribution to help the car accelerate, turn and maintain traction.

BMWBLOG reports that the front axle’s motors are rated at approximately 480 kW, while the rear pair can deliver around 560 kW. Those ratings exceed the car’s combined system output, but they cannot simply be added together to calculate available power.

BMW M vehicle dynamics engineer Philipp Schmitt told the publication that system output depends on the balance between the battery’s delivery capability and the motors’ potential. The hardware therefore has capacity beyond the quoted 625 kW, although suggestions of more powerful future derivatives remain speculation.

A battery of approximately 100 kWh supplies the drivetrain. Auto Express also reports regenerative braking capability of up to 540 kW, alongside a choice of steel or carbon-ceramic brakes.

Early Drives Suggest More Than Straight-Line Speed

Brutal acceleration was always likely with these figures. The more interesting finding is that both publications describe a car with convincing cornering ability and a recognisable M character.

Driving at BMW’s Miramas testing facility in France, BMWBLOG expected something closer to a faster i4 M60. Instead, the publication found that the electric M3 felt familiar within a few laps, with behaviour that distinguished it from BMW’s existing electric M Performance models.

That distinction matters. This is intended to be a full BMW M product, and the early feedback suggests its development has focused on more than increasing power.

Auto Express was similarly positive about the prototype’s handling. Its report describes electronics that manage the car’s substantial performance through corners, helping make its size and mass less intrusive than expected.

These remain early impressions from controlled circuit drives, but the common message is encouraging: the electric M3 appears to offer more depth than its acceleration figures alone suggest.

Simulated Shifts Add Another Layer

According to Auto Express, BMW has also introduced deliberate interruptions in acceleration that it calls stages. The effect resembles the simulated gear changes already seen in Hyundai’s performance EVs.

Pulling a paddle triggers a brief interruption and a physical jolt, giving the driver another reference point as speed builds. An artificial soundtrack accompanies the experience, which Auto Express likened to an eighties synthesiser.

The publication found the combination entertaining. Whether it will appeal to buyers attached to the sound and response of a straight-six is another question, but its initial assessment suggests the system adds involvement during a circuit session.

Weight Remains An Unanswered Question

Neither publication was given an official kerb weight. Auto Express estimates that the electric M3 could weigh well over 2.1 tonnes, but that figure remains unconfirmed.

Its review acknowledges that the mass can still be felt on track, even if the chassis systems reduce its impact. BMWBLOG was more surprised by how effectively the prototype disguised its weight during the driving it completed.

There is an important qualification to that second assessment. BMWBLOG’s reviewer says they drove at roughly four tenths, with much of the running taking place behind an M4 GT4 pace car and with BMW engineers alongside. That provides useful insight into the car’s basic responses, but leaves its behaviour near the limit unresolved.

BMW’s work on structural rigidity, battery cooling and braking should become easier to assess when production cars are available for longer, less restricted tests.

Range Targets Need Careful Comparison

The two reports quote different range targets, using different testing standards.

Auto Express reports a targeted WLTP range of just over 644 km (400 miles). BMWBLOG quotes approximately 483 km (300 miles) under the US EPA standard.

Those figures should not be treated as directly comparable, and both remain preliminary. Neither prototype drive establishes what owners can expect during motorway travel or sustained performance driving.

Wider Bodywork And A Mostly Hidden Cabin

Camouflage still conceals the final design, but Auto Express identifies flared wheelarches, a substantial rear diffuser and yellow daytime running lights. Additional lighting is also visible in the lower front bumper.

Much of the interior remained covered. Visible details included BMW’s Panoramic iDrive display, a high centre console and a two-spoke steering wheel with red M1 and M2 buttons.

According to Auto Express, the electric M3 is due to be revealed very early in 2027, ahead of its six-cylinder petrol counterpart. That would give buyers a choice of powertrains at the top of the next 3 Series family.

A Promising Start, With More To Prove

The strongest takeaway from these two drives is that BMW appears to be giving the electric M3 the chassis character its badge demands. Both publications found reasons to look beyond the headline power figure, particularly in how the prototype responds through corners.

The remaining questions are substantial. Its weight is undisclosed, its road manners are untested in these reports, and its range figures are still targets. For now, though, the first circuit impressions suggest that BMW’s electric M3 could have the driver appeal to support its 625 kW output.

Sources: Auto Express and BMWBLOG prototype drive reports, based on the supplied excerpts. This article combines their reported findings and driving impressions; we have not driven the prototype.