Porsche Wants Bigger Profits From One-Off Cars And Factory Restorations

Porsche wants to become less dependent on sales volume, and its wealthiest customers could play a significant part in that shift. The company is targeting a break-even point below 200,000 vehicles a year, with bespoke commissions, exclusive sports cars and factory restorations helping it earn more from each customer.

The push comes as Porsche works to rebuild profitability amid pressure from tariffs, tough competition in China and expensive changes to its electrification plans. Its response includes expanding the business at the very top of the range.

Porsche Has 15 Bespoke Projects Under Development

Speaking to Automotive News, Alexander Fabig, Porsche’s Vice President of Individualization and Classic, revealed that its Sonderwunsch division is working on 15 one-off projects.

Prices stretch from just under $2 million (R33.29 million) to approximately $15 million (R249.69 million).

At this level, personalisation involves far more than a special paint finish or contrasting stitching. A commission can require bespoke components, engineering work and extensive development to deliver a car built around one customer’s brief.

Porsche has already demonstrated the breadth of its personalisation work with creations such as the Sonderwunsch GT3 Touring developed for Porsche Moldova. These latest projects take that customer involvement further, with prices reflecting the work required to create something unique.

Tiny Production Runs Could Bring Bigger Margins

Porsche is also exploring extremely small production runs, described as few-off models. These would occupy the space between an established limited edition and a car made for a single owner.

Sharing development costs across a handful of vehicles could give Porsche another profitable outlet for exclusive designs, while keeping production sufficiently scarce to appeal to collectors.

Its performance flagship ambitions are growing too. Future models could carry a premium exceeding 200 percent over the entry-level 911, putting them at more than three times the base car’s price.

That indicates where Porsche sees room to expand, although it does not confirm a specific new model or price.

Carrera GT Recommissioning Costs Up To R13.32 Million

Porsche’s existing cars offer another opportunity, particularly the Carrera GT.

Through its factory recommissioning programme, owners can have their V10 supercars comprehensively rebuilt, with scope for personalised finishes inside and out.

According to Fabig’s comments to Automotive News, the work costs approximately $500,000 (R8.32 million) to $800,000 (R13.32 million) per car. That excludes the cost of the Carrera GT itself.

Porsche has completed 11 recommissions, with another 16 underway and 21 waiting. Together, those 48 cars represent roughly 3.8 percent of the 1,270 Carrera GTs produced between 2003 and 2006.

The commitment is substantial for owners, but the appeal goes beyond a fresh coat of paint. Factory specialists can dismantle the car, rebuild its mechanical components and restore its condition while incorporating details chosen specifically for the customer.

A Le Mans-Inspired Carrera GT Shows What Is Possible

One example is the Carrera GT Porsche restored to zero-kilometre condition, wearing a livery inspired by the number 23 Porsche 917 that won Le Mans in 1970.

Alongside its red-and-white exterior, the car received a bespoke cabin and extensive mechanical work. Its odometer was returned to zero as part of the factory recommissioning process.

Projects like this allow Porsche to generate revenue from its heritage while giving collectors direct factory involvement in preserving and personalising their cars.

Why Exclusivity Matters To Porsche’s Recovery

These commissions will remain a small part of Porsche’s overall business by volume. Their value lies in how much each project can contribute.

A healthier mix of high-margin cars, bespoke work and restoration services could help Porsche remain profitable at lower annual deliveries. Its mainstream models still matter, but the company wants its balance sheet to depend less heavily on selling more of them.

For customers with the budget, that means more opportunities to commission a Porsche that goes well beyond the configurator.