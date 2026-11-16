Formula 1’s plans to bring back V8 engines are gathering momentum, with manufacturers reportedly close to agreeing on a new set of power unit regulations that could reshape the sport from 2030 or 2031.

After months of discussions involving the FIA, engine manufacturers, teams and drivers, a proposal is set to be presented at a meeting on Monday. The aim is to make F1 engines more affordable, less complicated and ultimately more exciting for fans.

While the finer details still need to be finalised, there appears to be growing support for a smaller turbocharged V8 engine paired with a simplified hybrid system.

Formula 1 Could Adopt New 2.1-Litre V8 Engines

At the centre of the proposal is a 2.1-litre V8 engine, replacing the current 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 configuration.

Rather than forcing manufacturers to develop completely new engines, the proposed layout could allow them to build on existing technology by adding two cylinders to their current V6 designs. This would help contain development costs while bringing V8 power back to the grid.

The engines would retain turbocharging, although with smaller turbochargers operating at lower boost pressures.

Hybrid assistance would also be reduced considerably. The proposal reportedly calls for a 200 kW electric motor, down from the 350 kW electrical output specified under the 2026 regulations.

Of that 200 kW, only 100 kW would be continuously available, with the remaining 100 kW reserved for an overtaking or push-to-pass function.

Such a system could give drivers an additional tactical tool when battling for position.

Manufacturers Want To Keep Engine Development Competitive

Although the broad direction appears to have support, not every suggestion has been welcomed.

One proposal reportedly facing opposition involves introducing a standard engine platform supplied by an independent manufacturer, which individual carmakers could then modify.

The concern is that this approach could reduce the importance of engine development in determining performance.

For manufacturers investing heavily in Formula 1, the ability to gain a competitive advantage through their own power unit technology remains an important part of the sport’s appeal.

Could The New F1 V8 Engines Arrive In 2030?

One of the biggest questions is when the proposed regulations would take effect.

The current engine rules are expected to remain in place until the end of 2030, which would put the introduction of the new V8s in 2031.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is reportedly pushing for an earlier introduction in 2030.

A major motivation behind the proposed changes is cost. The FIA believes that simplifying the engines could potentially reduce development and production expenses by as much as 50%.

Reducing the complexity of hybrid systems and shortening development timelines could also make Formula 1 more accessible to manufacturers in the future.

FIA Targets F1 Cars Weighing Less Than 700 kg

The proposed engine overhaul forms part of a wider ambition to make Formula 1 cars lighter and more agile.

The FIA is targeting a substantial reduction in vehicle weight, with the possibility of bringing the minimum weight below 700 kg.

For context, the minimum weight figure referenced in the discussions is 768 kg, meaning the governing body is exploring reductions of roughly 70 to 80 kg.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis believes the target is achievable, although compromises may be required once manufacturers and teams assess the practical and financial implications.

Lighter cars could improve responsiveness, braking and cornering performance, addressing concerns that modern Formula 1 machinery has become increasingly large and heavy.

V8 Engines Will Remain Turbocharged With No Refuelling Return

Anyone hoping for the unmistakable high-revving soundtrack of Formula 1’s naturally aspirated V8 era may have to temper their expectations.

The proposed engines would still use turbochargers, meaning they are unlikely to recreate the sound of the V8-powered cars that competed until the end of 2013.

However, retaining turbocharging would help maintain fuel efficiency and reduce the need to reconsider in-race refuelling.

The FIA and teams are understood to have little appetite for bringing refuelling back, largely because of the additional safety concerns, operational complexity and impact on race strategy.

Refuelling could also make pit stop timing more predictable, potentially limiting the strategic flexibility that teams currently enjoy.

There is still plenty to finalise before the next generation of Formula 1 engines becomes a reality. Nevertheless, the prospect of lighter cars, simpler hybrid systems and the return of V8 power suggests the sport could be heading towards a very different future.