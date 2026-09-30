New Cape Town F1 Circuit Targets South African Formula 1 In 2031

Artists impression of the proposed development

South Africa’s long-running push to bring Formula 1 back to the country has gained another serious contender, with Blue Mountain Racing (BMR) confirming plans for an all-new circuit in the Western Cape.

The privately funded project is targeting an inaugural South African Grand Prix in 2031, with a new FIA Grade 1 circuit planned for a 600-hectare site in the Swartland, north of Cape Town.

South Africa last hosted Formula 1 at Kyalami in 1993. More than three decades later, Africa remains the only inhabited continent without a race on the F1 calendar.

New Formula 1 Circuit Planned Near Cape Town

Blue Mountain Racing secured the Swartland property in April 2026 and intends to develop a permanent motorsport facility capable of hosting both Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Rather than squeezing a temporary track into central Cape Town, BMR has opted for open land outside the city. This gives the designers considerably more freedom when it comes to track length, elevation, run-off areas and overall circuit layout, while avoiding much of the disruption associated with a street race.

The circuit is being designed to FIA Grade 1 and FIM Grade A requirements from the outset.

Current plans call for a track measuring between 4.5 km and 5.5 km, incorporating a 600-metre pit straight and a roughly 1 km flat-out section. The natural changes in elevation across the property will also form part of the circuit rather than being artificially created.

Why Cape Town Makes Sense For Formula 1

Cape Town’s international appeal forms a major part of BMR’s pitch.

Modern Formula 1 races have increasingly become destination events, with cities such as Miami, Singapore and Las Vegas attracting visitors for far more than the action on track.

Cape Town already has many of those ingredients. Table Mountain, the Atlantic coastline, beaches, restaurants and the nearby Cape Winelands give international visitors plenty to experience before and after a race weekend.

The city also has experience hosting major sporting events, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup, international rugby and cricket, major cycling events and large-scale running events.

Its established music, nightlife and festival scene could also lend itself well to the entertainment-focused approach Formula 1 has adopted at many newer Grands Prix.

Cape Town International Airport provides direct international connections, while the city’s hotels, tourism infrastructure and port add to its appeal as a potential F1 destination.

Much More Than Just A Racetrack

BMR’s plans extend well beyond the Grand Prix circuit.

The track is intended to become the centrepiece of a year-round motorsport and lifestyle precinct. Proposed facilities include conference venues, an amphitheatre, a 50-hectare waterfront area, hotels, residential developments and a mixed-use commercial precinct.

An automotive hub is also part of the plan, with research and technology facilities aimed at manufacturers and racing teams.

BMR additionally wants to establish a driving academy, automotive skills development programmes and a karting pathway designed to give young people from surrounding communities an opportunity to enter motorsport.

The group believes the wider development could generate employment, attract investment and provide a meaningful tourism boost to the Swartland, Western Cape and South Africa.

Experienced Team Behind The Project

Blue Mountain Racing is headed by Neal Froneman, the founding chief executive of Sibanye-Stillwater and former chair of the World Gold Council.

BMR chief executive Bobby Hartslief brings more than four decades of international motorsport experience, including involvement in the management and promotion of Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP events.

The project is being developed as a privately funded venture rather than relying on public money.

Reports surrounding the project have put its estimated cost at approximately R6.7 billion, underlining the scale of what BMR intends to build.

2031 South African Grand Prix Target

There is still a long road between announcing an F1-ready circuit and actually securing a place on the Formula 1 calendar.

BMR is engaging with Formula 1 and MotoGP’s relevant commercial and sporting authorities while the planning process moves forward.

Rezoning, environmental assessments and final circuit design are expected to continue through 2028. If everything progresses according to schedule, construction would begin in 2029.

FIA and FIM homologation work, along with proving events, would then take place from early 2030. BMR’s ultimate target is to stage its first Formula 1 South African Grand Prix in 2031.

Importantly, that remains a target rather than a confirmed Formula 1 race. BMR still needs to complete the venue, secure the necessary approvals and ultimately reach an agreement for a place on the F1 calendar.

Formula 1’s Return To Africa

The absence of an African Grand Prix has become increasingly noticeable as Formula 1 expands into new markets around the world.

South Africa remains the obvious candidate for a return, but the question of where a race would be held has generated several proposals over the years.

Kyalami remains part of the conversation, while various Cape Town concepts have also surfaced. BMR’s proposal takes a different approach by starting with a purpose-built permanent circuit and surrounding motorsport precinct.

If the project succeeds, the 2031 South African Grand Prix would end a 38-year absence for Formula 1 in the country and finally put Africa back on the championship calendar.

Pit building

Blouberg fan zone

Kalbaskraal fan walk

Plaza