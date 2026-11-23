Volkswagen’s flagship Golf R is in line for a new engine in mid-2027. Volkswagen R boss Reinhold Ivenz told Auto Express at the T-Roc R launch that the hot hatch would be updated for Euro 7, with stronger response at low revs and quicker acceleration off the line.

Golf R to Get the T-Roc R’s 48-Volt Engine

The updated Golf R is expected to borrow the EA888 evo5 engine from the new T-Roc R. It’s still a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, but a 48-volt mild-hybrid system runs a starter-generator and a small electric supercharger. The supercharger can build boost at low revs before the new variable-geometry turbocharger takes over, giving the engine a sharper response when you get back on the throttle.

Same Peak Power, More Punch at Low Revs

In the T-Roc R, the new engine makes 328 hp (245 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), matching the current European Golf R’s peak figures. The difference is how early the torque arrives. The T-Roc R reaches its peak at 1,900 rpm, giving an idea of how the updated Golf R could feel when accelerating out of a slow corner or pulling away from a standstill.

Volkswagen quotes 4.6 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) for the current Golf R hatchback. The extra low-down response could help the mild-hybrid model trim that time, with an official figure still to come.

Seven-Speed DSG and 4Motion Set to Stay

The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive are expected to carry over. The Golf R could also pick up the T-Roc R’s updated rear differential software, which controls how much torque goes to each rear wheel as the car corners.

Could VW Launch a Golf R 25 Years Edition?

Ivenz pointed to a mid-2027 update, ahead of the 29 November 2027 Euro 7 deadline for new passenger car registrations in the EU. The timing also lines up with 25 years of Volkswagen R. VW marked its 20th anniversary with a limited-run Golf R, so another special edition would make sense. A 25 Years edition remains speculation.