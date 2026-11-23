You could spot a Mercedes G-Class by its silhouette alone, which is probably just as well in this case. Dubai’s M Monogram Atelier has fitted one with a towering retro grille, stretched and widened the bodywork, and put the whole thing on 24-inch forged wheels. It’s called the G 3.0 ICONIC, and the black example shown here is the first of a planned 50-car worldwide run based on the Mercedes-AMG G63.

A Giant Retro Grille and 24-Inch Forged Wheels

The grille is the first thing you notice. M Monogram says the overall design takes cues from 1930s motoring, while the grille itself draws on the 1960s. The familiar round headlights are still there, with three-pointed light modules lower down in the bumper that double as indicators. There are even two sections of strobe lights above the windscreen.

From the side, the extra width is easy to see around the wheel arches. M Monogram has also fitted sculpted running boards, enlarged the exposed door hinges and added decorative gills with its own badge. A thin contrasting stripe runs from front to rear, breaking up the gloss-black upper body and satin-black lower panels.

The 24-inch multi-piece wheels are forged from aluminium and use a six-spoke design with a separate radial insert. A front splitter, rear diffuser and roof spoiler round off the bodywork.

Cognac Nappa Leather Goes All the Way to the Boot

Inside, the first ICONIC gets Cognac Héritage Nappa leather with black accents and a round analogue clock on the dashboard. Rear passengers get individual tray tables with integrated cup holders, and the leather headliner carries a pattern of stylised stars around a large ICONIC inscription.

The retrim goes right through to the luggage compartment, where the side panels and luggage cover match the cabin. The rear door gets a woven-look insert and an M Monogram badge of its own.

M Monogram Plans to Build 50 Worldwide

The first car is marked 1 of 50, but buyers can choose their own colours, finishes and trim. M Monogram has shown black, silver and gold treatments for the grille and wheels, with the gold version also picking out the stripe along the body.