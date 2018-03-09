News

Mercedes-AMG Project One To Grab Outright Nurburgring Record

By Zero2Turbo

AMG boss Tobias Moers was recently quizzed at the Geneva Motor Show about a possible lap record attempt in the Project One and he said it is ‘reasonable to speculate’ that the forthcoming hypercar could grab the outright lap record of the Nurburgring.

If they want to achieve this, they will need to better a time of 6 min 25.9 sec to swipe the record set by Stefan Bellof in a Porsche 956 during the 1983 Nurburgring 1000km.

He did comment that the biggest challenge he faced would be “finding the right driver.”

The project one has around 675 kg of downforce and well over 1000 horsepower on tap so if they do find the right driver, will it claim the elusive outright lap record?

