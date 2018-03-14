News

New Mercedes G Wagon Gets Optional Stainless Steel Package

By Zero2Turbo

Since the new Mercedes G Class was revealed, we have seen it in a variety of trims and packages and now there is another one.

It is called the Stainless Steel Package and as you guessed you get some stainless steel add-ons. These include running boards, sill protectors, door stripes, spare tire carrier, rear bumper accents, and more.

This package comes standard on the range-topping AMG G63 version but if you did not opt for the grand daddy you can still opt for the package.

The Stainless Steel package is just one of the exterior appearance options available for the new G, alongside the AMG Line and Night Packages. 

