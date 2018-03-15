News

The Audi R8 Could Be Killed Off

By Zero2Turbo

There is no denying the Audi R8 is a brilliant piece of equipment considering it’s performance and price point but this might be the last generation according to a new report.

R&D boss at Audi, Peter Mertens, was recently talking with Car & Driver and he said there are no current plans for a new-generation model.

Related Posts

ABT Give Audi SQ5 More Width And More Power

Audi and ABT Create Menacing 700HP RS6 Avant Performance…

“I would say so,” he said, when asked if there was no successor for the V10-engined supercar in the pipeline, though he added: “Never say never – performance cars are good for Audi”.

“There will be very traditional combustion-engine high-performance vehicles, pure battery-electric vehicles on the high-performance side, and our sister brand Porsche also very much proves with their plug-in hybrids that the combination of both is a fantastic answer as well,” he said.

It seems they are planning a full range of electric and plug-in hybrid versions of its next-generation products which would require a greater amount of its development budget to be spent.

Source Car & Driver
You might also like
Tuning

ABT Give Audi SQ5 More Width And More Power

News

Audi and ABT Create Menacing 700HP RS6 Avant Performance Nagaro Edition

Video

Epic Drag Race With Audi R8 V10 Plus Spyder vs. McLaren 570S Spider

News

Audi Has Finally Confirmed RS5 Sportback Is Happening

News

Limited Edition ABT RS5-R Is A Ferocious Audi RS 5

News

We Don’t Like The Rumors About Audi Killing Off The R8

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo