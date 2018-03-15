The Audi R8 Could Be Killed Off

There is no denying the Audi R8 is a brilliant piece of equipment considering it’s performance and price point but this might be the last generation according to a new report.

R&D boss at Audi, Peter Mertens, was recently talking with Car & Driver and he said there are no current plans for a new-generation model.

“I would say so,” he said, when asked if there was no successor for the V10-engined supercar in the pipeline, though he added: “Never say never – performance cars are good for Audi”.

“There will be very traditional combustion-engine high-performance vehicles, pure battery-electric vehicles on the high-performance side, and our sister brand Porsche also very much proves with their plug-in hybrids that the combination of both is a fantastic answer as well,” he said.

It seems they are planning a full range of electric and plug-in hybrid versions of its next-generation products which would require a greater amount of its development budget to be spent.