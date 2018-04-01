£1m Brabham BT62 Hypercar Teased With 5.4-Litre V8

Brabham Automotive is a new company, led by former Formula 1 racer and Le Mans winner David Brabham (and son of three-time world champion Sir Jack).

They will be revealing the BT62 hypercar next month at a venue in London and this is what we know so far.

It will be powered by a 5.4-litre V8

It will cost £1 million

Power-to-weigh ratio of 720 hp per tonne

It will be track-focused but road legal

It will have a dry weight of just 972 kg with more than 1200 kg of downforce

Despite the fact that the BT62 has not been shown in public yet, Brabham is already taking orders for the machine, with first deliveries expected later this year.

It’s described by its maker as a car “that has been built to set blistering lap times”, suggesting it could be as focused as the McLaren Senna.