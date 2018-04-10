News

Porsche 919 Hybrid Bids Farewell By Breaking Lap Records

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche wanted to win at the highest level of motorsport so the 919 Hybrid was born. It went on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times but it has now been retired and is making it’s way around the world saying goodbye and smashing lap records along the way.

The car doing the rounds is actually an unrestricted car called the 919 Hybrid Evo and since it does not have to compete in any series, Porsche has taken the chance to tweak the aerodynamics and power. The result is a car with a much larger rear wing and more aggressive side skirts. The 2.0-litre V4 uses two energy recovery systems, one brake and one exhaust, and it makes 720 horsepower, up from about 500 in racing trim.

Related Posts

Nuburgring Claims A Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport In Heavy…

Porsche Centre Pretoria Awarded Classic Partner…

It recently paid a visit to Spa and set a new lap record of 1:41.77 which now knocks Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 record of 1.42.553 into second place. Lewis Hamilton achieved that time in a Mercedes W07 F1 race car as he secured pole position for the upcoming Formula 1 race.

What is more important is the 919 Evo will be heading to the Nordschleife for a “demo lap” which could see it claim the outright lap record of the infamous circuit.

Zero2Turbo
You might also like
Crash

Nuburgring Claims A Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport In Heavy Crash

South Africa

Porsche Centre Pretoria Awarded Classic Partner Accreditation

Zero2Turbo

New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hit ‘Used’ Market For Nearly R10 Million

South Africa

Official (and Correct) Porsche 911 GT2 RS Pricing In South Africa

News

The Plug-In Hybrid Porsche 911 Will Be Most Powerful Ever

Tuning

Mansory Bring McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast And More To Geneva

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo