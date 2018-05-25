NewsSouth Africa

BMW M2 Competition South African Pricing

By Zero2Turbo

bmw m2 competition price south africa

The new BMW M2 Competition is official and it replaces the current M2 offering in South Africa as soon as September this year so how much are you expected to part with to add the latest baby M member to your garage?

Official (base) pricing is as follows;

BMW M2 Competition (Manual) – R983,029 incl CO2 Tax
BMW M2 Competition (M-DCT) – R1,037,005 incl CO2 Tax

Related Posts

New BMW M340i (G30) To Pack 390 HP (287 kW) with RWD or…

This BMW M1 With 12,000 km Will Set You Back R11 Million

Both variants come standard with a lot of features but should you wish to add things like M Sport brakes (see below) or the sexy 19-inch 788M Y-spoke alloys you will need to fork out a bit more (see full options list below).

All four standard colour offerings are a no cost option; Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Hockenheim Silver Metallic, Long Beach Blue Metallic and Sunset Orange Metallic

You might also like
News

New BMW M340i (G30) To Pack 390 HP (287 kW) with RWD or xDrive

Zero2Turbo

This BMW M1 With 12,000 km Will Set You Back R11 Million

Zero2Turbo

This One Of A Kind F90 M5 Is Coated With An Iconic Red Paint

Zero2Turbo

New BMW X5 (G05) Previewed In Neat Renderings

Tuning

German Tuner Takes The Roof Off The BMW M2

News

We Could See A BMW M4 Gran Coupé With The Next-Generation

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us