BMW M2 Competition South African Pricing

The new BMW M2 Competition is official and it replaces the current M2 offering in South Africa as soon as September this year so how much are you expected to part with to add the latest baby M member to your garage?

Official (base) pricing is as follows;

BMW M2 Competition (Manual) – R983,029 incl CO2 Tax

BMW M2 Competition (M-DCT) – R1,037,005 incl CO2 Tax

Both variants come standard with a lot of features but should you wish to add things like M Sport brakes (see below) or the sexy 19-inch 788M Y-spoke alloys you will need to fork out a bit more (see full options list below).

All four standard colour offerings are a no cost option; Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Hockenheim Silver Metallic, Long Beach Blue Metallic and Sunset Orange Metallic