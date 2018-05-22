Video

McLaren 720S Shows Ferrari 488 GTB Who Is The Boss In A Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

On paper these two machines are technically competitors with similar prices, performance and powertrains but that is most certainly not the case in the real world, at a drag strip.

The Ferrari is slightly down on power and a tad heavier so it’s off to a fairly unfair start but the way in which the 720S gathers speed is next to none.

When the two lineup and the tree turns green, the McLaren gives the Ferrari a head start of what looks to be about a car length. The Ferrari continues to pull away, putting several car lengths between it and the McLaren. However, the McLaren quickly closes the gap, passing the Ferrari.

