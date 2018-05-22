McLaren 720S Shows Ferrari 488 GTB Who Is The Boss In A Drag Race

On paper these two machines are technically competitors with similar prices, performance and powertrains but that is most certainly not the case in the real world, at a drag strip.

The Ferrari is slightly down on power and a tad heavier so it’s off to a fairly unfair start but the way in which the 720S gathers speed is next to none.

When the two lineup and the tree turns green, the McLaren gives the Ferrari a head start of what looks to be about a car length. The Ferrari continues to pull away, putting several car lengths between it and the McLaren. However, the McLaren quickly closes the gap, passing the Ferrari.