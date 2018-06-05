News

Ferrari FXX K Evo For Sale With Road-Legal Conversion Option

By Zero2Turbo

If you are one of Ferrari’s most elite customers you are invited to buy into the XX client development program for the chance to get behind the wheel of Maranello’s latest track-focused hypercar.

Currently the ultimate track-only prancing horse is the FXX K Evo and according to Knight International, you have an opportunity to buy one.

Related Posts

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO Becomes Most Expensive Of All Time…

This One-Off Ferrari Is Called The SP38

The Evo version produces a whopping 23 percent more downforce than that ‘standard’ FXX K and a drastic 75 percent more than the road-going LaFerrari.

With only 40 examples made, the opportunity to acquire an FXX-K with or without the Evo package is a rare one indeed. What’s more is that judging from the number of livery this appears to be the very one that the factory chose to unveil, adding that much more to its allure.

The listing states that it is in Italy with just 200 km (124 miles) on the clock and has never been crashed. The dealer has not disclosed pricing but as an added bonus (extra cost of course) they say they will arrange to have it converted to street-legal trim which would make it the first FXX K Evo in the world to undergo this transformation.

You might also like
News

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO Becomes Most Expensive Of All Time After Selling For R1 Billion

News

This One-Off Ferrari Is Called The SP38

Video

McLaren 720S Shows Ferrari 488 GTB Who Is The Boss In A Drag Race

Video

#FerrariFriday With Some FXX and FXX K Evo Earporn

Zero2Turbo

This BMW M1 With 12,000 km Will Set You Back R11 Million

Video

Bye Bye Earphones Thanks To A Straight-Piped Ferrari Enzo

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us