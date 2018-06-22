South AfricaNews

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing For South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

The assault of the high-performance SUV continues with the confirmation of the most powerful production SUV in the world arriving on our shores in August.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs an astonishing 707 hp (527 kW) and 881 Nm of torque. This is good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h.

Related Posts

Hennessey’s Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Just…

Watch Hennessey HPE850 Drag Race Stock Jeep Trackhawk

There have been about 70 orders processed nationally with around 40 of these units arriving this year. Adding one of these brutes to your collection will set you back R2,200,000 which may seem fairly high but it comes fully loaded as standard.

Basically you only get to choose your exterior paint colour and brake caliper colour.

We are holding thumbs that Jeep South Africa get a press car as this must be one bonkers car to experience.

You might also like
Tuning

Hennessey’s Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Just Sprinted To 100 KM/H In 2.8…

Tuning

Watch Hennessey HPE850 Drag Race Stock Jeep Trackhawk

News

Hennessey Can Give Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 1,012 HP (755 kW)

Zero2Turbo

Top 5 Fastest Accelerating SUV’s You Can Buy

News

New Jeep Wrangler Interior Exposed And Looking Good

News

Jeep Gives Us Our First Look At The New Wrangler

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us