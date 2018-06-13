Upcoming BMW X6 Easily Rendered From The New X5 Shots

The new BMW X5 is finally official and the feedback has been pretty positive for the new design of the Bavarian off-roader but what about the unreleased all-new X6?

Well it should debut sometime next year and with the premium coupe-SUV niche getting more crowded and more competitive, BMW can only hope their answer is enough to come out top in terms of sales.

These renderings by independent designer Aksyonov Nikita could easily pass off as official images from BMW. Honestly, there’s not much that can be done wrong with the X6 – just take the X5, give it a sloped roofline and a more stylish hatch, and you’ve got the next generation of what is one of the most polarizing vehicles on the market today.