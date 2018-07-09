TuningNews

BMW i8 GTR Silhouette Racer Packs A Glorious V8

By Zero2Turbo

When the BMW i8 debuted many fans were wondering if the Bavarians would offer a version with a proper motor (as opposed to the hybrid powertrain) but this will likely never happen so the crew from Belgium Motorsports took matters into their own hands.

It is called the i8 V8 GTR and simply put it is bespoke race car fitted with a BMW S65 V8 and made to look like the i8.

Much of its frame is tubular and the body comes apart like a proper race car, so it’s not actually just an i8 with a V8. It’s still very cool, though.

Related Posts

Manhart MH5 700 BMW M5 Fires 712 HP (531 kW)

BMW M2 Competition Black Sticker Pack Gives It More Edge

The 4.0-litre S65 V8 (from a Z4 GTE) punches out 540 hp (402 kW) in this guise and powers a car that around 450 kg lighter than the actual BMW i8. So it’s seriously fast. It also sounds damn good, as all S65-powered cars do (see video below).

Some even tastier information is that the team plans an even more potent upgrade to bring it up closer to 600 hp (447 kW).

You might also like
News

Manhart MH5 700 BMW M5 Fires 712 HP (531 kW)

Zero2Turbo

BMW M2 Competition Black Sticker Pack Gives It More Edge

Tuning

Dähler Give BMW X2 More Style And A Little More Strength

News

New BMW M3 To Be Lighter And Faster Than Current M3 CS

News

BMW M Performance Exhausts No Longer Legal In Europe

Zero2Turbo

Singapore Grey BMW M5 Loaded With M Performance Parts Looks Slick

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us