News

Porsche’s Project Gold Will Pack A 450 HP (331 kW) Twin-Turbo

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche will be revealing their special restomod project on the 24th of August called Project Gold and the manufacturer has confirmed that it will pack a special engine.

The Project Gold car, which is still under wraps, is being slowly revealed through a series of previews showing the process of creating it, with the theme of the project being a black and gold colour scheme.

Related Posts

Porsche 911 R Prices Are Dropping Hard

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rallye Concept Looks Epic

It is based on a 993-gen 911 Turbo, and it will be getting a newly built 993’s 444bhp (450 hp; 331 kW) biturbo 3.6-litre flat six engine.

Work was undertaken by Porsche’s Classics division, with the finished car having taken around 18 months to complete. This will be a one-off but Porsche did not confirm if they will be producing more restomod cars in the future.

You might also like
News

Porsche 911 R Prices Are Dropping Hard

News

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rallye Concept Looks Epic

News

Porsche 911 Carrera T Gets 425 HP (317 kW) Thanks To TechArt

News

Here Is The Uncovered 2020 Porsche 911 (992)

News

The Porsche 911 DLS by Singer and Williams Will Set You Back At Least R24 Million

News

Porsche 911 (991) Speedster To Be “Exactly” Like The Concept

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us