News

Aston Martin Mid-Engined Hypercar Called ‘Project 003’ Coming In 2021

By Zero2Turbo

So the rumors we heard are true as Aston Martin themselves just confirmed a new mid-engined hypercar is in development and expected to reach customers late in 2021.

Currently being called Project 003, it is set to  become a new flagship model that will offer class-leading performance from a new hybridised powertrain.

Related Posts

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato and DB4 GT Zagato Continuation…

Electric Aston Martin Rapide E Will Push Over 600 HP

It will be built on a new lightweight structure and will incorporate kinetic aerodynamics and an ‘active’ suspension system developed from the Valkyrie. It will not be a mass-produced model as it will be limited to just 500 units globally but most importantly (for us South African’s) is it will be built in left and right hand drive configurations.

The car will not be as ‘hardcore’ as the Valkyrie as the manufacturer wants it to be a usable road car integrating luggage space and a comfortable interior.

Commenting on the project, Aston Martin Lagonda President and CEO Andy Palmer noted: “It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a lifetime project, however, it was also vital to us that Valkyrie would create a legacy: a direct descendent that would also set new standards within its own area of the hypercar market, creating a bloodline of highly specialised, limited production machines that can exist in parallel with Aston Martin’s series production models. I’m thrilled to announce that this car is the Project 003.”

You might also like
News

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato and DB4 GT Zagato Continuation Pair Will Set You Back R115…

News

Electric Aston Martin Rapide E Will Push Over 600 HP

News

We Could See Unveiling Of Production-Spec Aston Martin Valkyrie As Early As This…

News

Aston Martin’s RapidE To Use Fast Charging 800 Volt Battery Technology

News

Aston Martin Valkyrie To Have The “World’s Most Powerful Naturally…

News

Aston Martin To Build 25 James Bond DB5’s At R50 Million Each

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us