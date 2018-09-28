News

New BMW M850i xDrive Delivered Via Helicopter

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW 8 Series will be making an appearance at the Paris Motor Show next week but it made a little cameo in Monaco recently via a Helicopter drop off (as one does).

Whether or not this is a customer car (and delivery) is not known but it is still a pretty damn cool way to unveil a car.

Related Posts

G-Power Pushes BMW M140i Up To 434 HP (323 kW)

Next-Generation BMW 3 Series (G20) Teased Ahead Of October…

Customers should start receiving their builds very soon (if they have not started already) and we can expect to see the first units arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of next year.

Pricing for the M850i xDrive is not known as of yet but we will be sure to update you as soon as we do know.

You might also like
Tuning

G-Power Pushes BMW M140i Up To 434 HP (323 kW)

News

Next-Generation BMW 3 Series (G20) Teased Ahead Of October Reveal

News

BMW Z4 M Is Not Happening (For Now)

News

BMW Rolls Out Futuristic Vision iNext SUV Concept

News

G-Power Crank New BMW M5 Up To 790 HP (588 kW)

News

New BMW Z4 M40i Laps Nurburgring Quicker Than The M2

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us