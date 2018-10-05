BMW M850i xDrive South African Pricing

We know it is coming to South Africa in March next year but what will it sting your wallet?

Well thanks to Cars.co.za, we know you will have to part with a minimum of R1,887,827 to add this sexy piece of kit to your garage.

BMW South Africa confirmed that we will only be getting the M850i xDrive variant for now so those after a diesel model will be a little disappointed.

As a reminder, the M850i xDrive packs a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor that produces 390 kW and 750 Nm which is good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds.