South AfricaNews

BMW M850i xDrive South African Pricing

By Zero2Turbo

We know it is coming to South Africa in March next year but what will it sting your wallet?

Related Posts

Dahler Push BMW M2 Competition Up To 503 HP (375 kW)

BMW X3 And X4 M Could Get Over 500 HP Thanks To Competition…

Well thanks to Cars.co.za, we know you will have to part with a minimum of R1,887,827 to add this sexy piece of kit to your garage.

BMW South Africa confirmed that we will only be getting the M850i xDrive variant for now so those after a diesel model will be a little disappointed.

As a reminder, the M850i xDrive packs a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor that produces 390 kW and 750 Nm which is good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds.

Source Cars.co.za
You might also like
Tuning

Dahler Push BMW M2 Competition Up To 503 HP (375 kW)

News

BMW X3 And X4 M Could Get Over 500 HP Thanks To Competition Pack Offering

News

BMW i4 Confirmed For Production in 2021

News

G-Power Can Crank Your BMW M3 / M4 Up To 670 hp (500 kW) Now

News

New BMW M850i xDrive Delivered Via Helicopter

Tuning

G-Power Pushes BMW M140i Up To 434 HP (323 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us