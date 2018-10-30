South AfricaNews

BMW X2 M35i South African Pricing

By Zero2Turbo

The range-topping X2 model known as the M35i is scheduled to arrive in South Africa in Q1 of next year and BMW South Africa has already put out pricing on their website.

Add it to your basket and you will need a minimum of R815,172 (base price) but as you we all know by now, a few nice add-ons will shoot this price upwards towards the R1 million mark.

It features a surround in Cerium Grey for visual differentiation as do the surrounds of the air cooling inlets and the exterior mirror caps. The rear of the X2 M35i is characterised by the standard M rear spoiler and two specially designed exhaust tailpipes, which also come in Cerium Grey.

The 225 kW 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is the very first M Performance four-cylinder engine and at the same time BMW’s most powerful version. Maximum torque is 450 Nm and to ensure that this power is securely transferred to the tarmac, the X2 M35i comes as standard with intelligent four-wheel drive technology xDrive in conjunction with the 8-speed Steptronic transmission including Launch Control.

