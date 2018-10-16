Mercedes-AMG One Delayed Until 2020
AMG boss, Tobias Moers, recently spoke with Top Gear magazine where he mentioned the launch of their hypercar known as the One has been pushed to mid-to-late 2020.
“We have a delay; it’s not a secret,” Moers said. “There were some adjustments to be made on the powertrain.”
He went on to explain that there are many issues but one that was particularly challenging was a stable idle.
The 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 at the heart of the One’s hybrid powertrain normally idles at 5,000 rpm in Mercedes-AMG‘s F1 race cars, but for road use AMG needs to get the idle down to 1,200 rpm while still meeting emissions regulations.
“You have leakage in the throttles in Formula 1 and nobody cares, because it runs at a 5,000-rpm idle,” Moers gave as an example of one of the issues. “At a 1,200-rpm idle, you have to meet the emissions regulations. You need a stable, proper idle. If it’s unstable, your emissions are unstable.”
Obviously AMG are hard at work with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) to sort these issues out as HPP has been integral in the development of the hypercar.
Moers also confirmed the following;
- It will sound just like an F1 car and when pushed to the limits will feel like a GT3 race car
- An 11,000-rpm redline
- Engine life of 50,000 kilometers after which a rebuild will be neccessary
- Top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h)
- Possibility of slick tyres being made available for drivers that want to track the car