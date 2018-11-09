Video

Check Out This Glorious Footage Featuring The New Porsche 935

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche surprised us all with a new 935 creation based on the new GT2 RS to pay homage to the Le Mans racer of the 1970s.

Considering it is limited to just 77 units worldwide you can bet the demand far outstrips the supply which means a video might be the closest 99% of us will ever get to this thing.

Related Posts

This New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Sporting A R1.4 Million Paint…

1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Sold For R84 Million

In the video below, Porsche designers and engineers discuss how they developed the new track-day special 935, discussing the car’s slightly tweaked versions of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS’s 3.8-litre twin-turbo engine and the PDK transmission. But despite having essentially the same powertrain, the 935 was designed to out-shine the 911 on the track. As it should.

Press play and enjoy on this fine Friday!

You might also like
News

This New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Sporting A R1.4 Million Paint Job

News

1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Sold For R84 Million

News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR Becomes Fastest Road-Legal Car Around The ‘Ring

Tuning

TopCar’s Porsche Panamera GT Stands Out With Understated Looks

Zero2Turbo

The Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Sensational In These Liveries

News

Porsche Project Gold Sold In 10 Minutes For R45 Million At Auction

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us