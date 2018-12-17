NewsTuning

G-Power Cranks BMW M760Li To 700 HP (522 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW 7 Series is not exactly a tuners favourite creation but G-Power have chosen their luxury barge as its latest project. The M760i to be precise, BMW’s top of the range V12 powered model.

Related Posts

Manhart’s Mean BMW M850i Packs 621 HP (463 kW)

BMW South Africa Set To Restore BMW 530 MLE

G Power have refrained from installing one of its Supercharger systems and rather went with a straightforward ECU remap. The M760i leaves the factory with an impressive 610 hp (455 kW) and 800 Nm, after a short time in the tuners shop, those figures are boosted to 700 hp (522 kW) and 900 Nm of torque. That’s enough for a 3.4 second 100 km/h sprint and a top speed in excess of 310 km/h.

If you want, you can also fit a new set of G-Power’s Hurricane RR wheels shod with larger rubber measuring 9” x 21” and 255/35 R21 on the front axle, 10.5” x 21” and 295/30 R21 on the rear axle. 

You might also like
News

Manhart’s Mean BMW M850i Packs 621 HP (463 kW)

South Africa

BMW South Africa Set To Restore BMW 530 MLE

Video

Chris Harris Loves Drifting In The BMW M2 Competition

News

BMW X8 To Become Most Expensive Model From The Brand

News

New BMW M3 Will Pack More Punch Than Current CS Thanks To Possible Water Injection

News

BMW Vows To Keep Manual Transmission Alive In The Next M4

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us