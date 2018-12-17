G-Power Cranks BMW M760Li To 700 HP (522 kW)

The BMW 7 Series is not exactly a tuners favourite creation but G-Power have chosen their luxury barge as its latest project. The M760i to be precise, BMW’s top of the range V12 powered model.

G Power have refrained from installing one of its Supercharger systems and rather went with a straightforward ECU remap. The M760i leaves the factory with an impressive 610 hp (455 kW) and 800 Nm, after a short time in the tuners shop, those figures are boosted to 700 hp (522 kW) and 900 Nm of torque. That’s enough for a 3.4 second 100 km/h sprint and a top speed in excess of 310 km/h.

If you want, you can also fit a new set of G-Power’s Hurricane RR wheels shod with larger rubber measuring 9” x 21” and 255/35 R21 on the front axle, 10.5” x 21” and 295/30 R21 on the rear axle.