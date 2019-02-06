TVR Griffith Delayed Until 2020

The TVR Griffith was revealed back in September 2017 where customers were told deliveries would begin early 2019 but unfortunately that is not the case.

According to a report from AutoRAI, Heritage Director of TVR, Paul Thompson, says that the car’s launch has been pushed back due to European Union rules for state-funded companies.

“It takes more time than we expected to start production, thanks to the rules of the European Union. We are now aiming for a market launch in the course of 2020,” Thompson said.

While the customers are going to have to wait a little bit longer, the car’s promised specifications suggest that it could be worth the wait.

Powering the Griffith is a Ford-sourced 5.0-litre V8 tweaked by Cosworth that delivers 500 hp (373 kW). Grunt is sent to the rear wheels through a Tremec Mangum XL six-speed transmission. The Griffith also weighs just 1,250 kg, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 400 hp per tonne. A 50:50 weight distribution should also ensure the car handles very well.

TVR will commence production of the Griffith by building 500 units of the special ‘Launch Edition’ model.