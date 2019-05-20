Lamborghini May Use Urus ST-X Concept To Create More Hardcore Offering

We all know that a more performance-oriented Lamborghini Urus is inevitable. Considering that Lambo christened it as the world’s first “super sports utility vehicle”, it’s only a matter of time before the Urus will be getting even hotter. Want to know what it might look like? Well, recently Digital Trends received word that it may very well be based on the Urus ST-X Concept.

If you are perhaps not in the loop, the ST-X Concept is basically a race car version of the Urus specifically designed for a one-make, on- and off-road race series. The only real modifications compared to the road-going Urus are roll cages and the like to ensure it is safe for racing.

Recently, Digital Trends spoke to Lamborghini’s Head of Research and Development, Maurizio Reggiani, and asked whether the ST-X Concept would indeed lead to a Urus Performante of sorts. A very brief “yes” was his reply with no further details. “Yes”, however, is good enough for us to at least get a little bit excited for the prospect of seeing an even faster Lamborghini Urus.

This is a good thing too considering that the Urus’ competition is also getting more powerful such as the likes of the Bentley Bentayga Speed and the incoming Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid which will be pouring out 677 horsepower (505 kW).

The current Urus houses a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 641 HP (478 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.