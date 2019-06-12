News

Bentley’s New Flying Spur Is The Fastest Production Sedan Ever Built

By Zero2Turbo

Yesterday we shared the new Flying Spur from Bentley with you all but did not realise a rather important fact when posting.

Thanks to its 333 km/h top speed, it has become the fastest production sedan ever built.

Despite a curb weight of 2,436 kg, the Flying Spur is able to scoot to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and with its top speed as mentioned above, it knocks the Alpina B7 off the perch.

This is all thanks to their trusty 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 engine that delivers 626 horsepower (467 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.

The new Flying Spur will certainly be headed for South Africa and Bentley South Africa confirmed it will be here in the first half of 2020.

