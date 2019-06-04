Gulf Themed Jeep Trackhawk Is Faster Than Bentayga Speed

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is no slouch in the super SUV wars and is actually the most powerful production SUV you can buy right now but GeigerCars decided to take one example to a new level.

Thanks to the Gulf wrap on the Jeep, you can immediately sense it packs something a little more than standard but just how much more?

Thanks to a custom supercharger with increased boost pressure, a new air filter, and forged pistons, among other upgrades it now pumps out a whopping 900 horses (671 kW). With these modifications, the Trackhawk now tops out at 312 km/h (194 mph) which makes it faster than the Bentley Bentayga Speed.

If you want to own this insanely fast Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, GeigerCars is currently selling a “barely used” example for around $144,000. For comparison, a stock Trackhawk will set you back at least $86,200.