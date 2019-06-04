Lamborghini Reveal Unconventional Huracán Sterrato Concept

Lamborghini surprised everyone today by revealing a new high-riding concept based on the Huracán EVO but called the Huracán Sterrato.

All systems have been calibrated for off-road driving including low-adherence surfaces, and tuned to maximize traction and acceleration, the LDVI system in the Sterrato provides enhanced rear-wheel drive behavior, producing more torque together with additional stabilization in oversteering maneuvers.

As you can see, the concept has been designed for demanding environments thanks to its imposing off-roading presence. Ground clearance is heightened by 47 mm, while the wheel track is enhanced front and rear by 30 mm. Big 20” wheels are wrapped in balloon tyres which nestle under the new wide-body wheel arches with integrated air intakes.

The Sterrato is fitted with underbody reinforcements and body protection, including a rear skid plate that acts as a diffuser. Aluminum reinforcements are integrated within the front frame and covered with an aluminum skid plate, with aluminum-reinforced side skirts. Special protective composite bodywork includes stone-deflecting protection around the engine and air intakes and mudguards in hybrid materials of carbon fibre and elastomeric resin.

An off-road LED light package consists of a roof-mounted LED light bar and LED bumper lights with flood function.

Inside you will notice a trim to reflect the off-road character with features like a new lightweight titanium roll cage, four-point seatbelts to the new carbon bi-shell sports seats, and aluminum floor panels.

“The Huracán Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini’s commitment to being a future shaper: a super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán’s versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance,” said Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Lamborghini’s R&D and design teams are constantly exploring new opportunities and delivering the unexpected as a core characteristic of our DNA, challenging possibilities while inspired by Lamborghini brand heritage.”