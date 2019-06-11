News

We Should See A Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider / Aperta

By Zero2Turbo

In March we reported on some juicy information regarding the upcoming Ferrari models and now that the SF90 Stradale has been revealed, this information seems to be getting more accurate by the day.

At the moment there is no official word if the new hybrid supercar from Maranello will get a Spider / Aperta version but if the information is correct, we could see one as soon as the end of this year or early next year.

You don’t need to wait to see what the SF90 Stradale Spider (Aperta) will look like either as rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita has already done the hard work for us.

As is the case with most drop-tops, this will require adding some reinforcement and strengthening which adds a little weight to the car. With modern technology, this has little to no effect on the sprint time to 100 km/h but generally results in a reduced top speed especially with the roof down.

Source Aksyonov Nikita
Comments
