AC Schnitzer Give BMW i3s Sporty Appeal

We’re all familiar with the BMW i3s, right? For those who aren’t, the i3s is BMW’s answer to the demand for a sportier variant of the small electric i3. Although the i3s had slightly more power than the standard version, it didn’t exactly look any sportier.

AC Schnitzer is no stranger to the brand and has solved this problem. They have given the i3s a sporty body kit which isn’t just for aesthetics. The body kit enhances the car’s aerodynamics as well as improves the driving dynamics.

The tuner also adds a suspension spring kit which lowers the car by as much as 17mm. It may not sound like much but overall it does give the car more presence. Wheel spacers are also included, in order to allow the wheels to be positioned 10mm further out on each side. A front splitter and subtle roof rear wing wrap up the sporty cosmetics.

Finishing off the exterior improvements is AC Schnitzer’s rear skirt protection foil for the boot sill, as well as AC Schnitzer lettering on the sides of the i3s, just in case people need more reminding that you aren’t driving a regular i3s.

On the inside, the interior consists of aluminium pedals as well as a “Black Line “cover for the iDrive System mouse.

The tuner has not offered any performance upgrades which means that the car produces 184 hp (135 kW) and 270 Nm of torque, with a range of 290 km. It features an upgraded electric motor that produces 135 kW and 270 Nm of torque. This allows the little car to hit 100 km/h from standstill in 6.9 seconds. The top speed is now 160 km/h which is 10 km/h faster than the standard model.