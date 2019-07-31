First Production SSC Tuatara Headed for Pebble Beach

Earlier this month, we reported that the SSC (Shelby Super Cars North America) Tuatara hypercar had gone into production and now we have confirmation that the first production-spec example will be unveiled next month at Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach.

The car’s owner will be on hand to take delivery, but not until after show-goers will have time to see this so-called “Bugatti killer” in the flesh.

“This event marks the beginning of a new era of production hypercars, as customers will begin taking delivery of their Tuataras,” the company stated in the press release. “Although this is the first customer to take possession of a Tuatara, future customers and members of the press have had the opportunity to experience its extreme performance and track-level handling, hailing it for its comfort, drivability, and driving experience unlike any other car on the market.”

As a reminder, this American creation comes packing a twin-turbo 5.9-litre V8 generating total of 1,350 horsepower (1,007 kW) on regular fuel, and on E85 you’ll get up to 1,750 hp (1,305 kW). It also has a drag coefficient of 0.279, which is the lowest of any other hypercar so far.

SSC claims it will be the first production car to surpass the 300 mph (482 km/h) mark so it has its sights firmly set on the Koenigsegg Agera RS record.