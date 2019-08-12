Audi May Team Up With Rimac for Electric R8 Successor

Audi R8 LMS GT2

The Audi R8 in its current form is likely the last of its kind and even Audi’s chairman of the board of management questioned if it needs an internal combustion engine moving forward.

A new report from CAR magazine now suggests that there will be an R8 successor and it will be electric. Come 2023 or 2024 we could see something called the RS e-tron arrive and it will be developed in partnership with Rimac.

Rimac is already rumoured to be working with Porsche, Bugatti and possibly Lamborghini so why would Audi not cosy up to the Croatian performance EV brand too?

Rimac will allegedly supply Audi with four electric motors and fast-charging batteries, says the publication. It will also be able to sprint to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds thanks to the instant torque availability of EV’s and of course the legendary all-wheel-drive system.

Quite a lot can change between now and 2023 that could kill or change the project, but as Audi R&D chief Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler told CAR, the brand’s icons “must become electric.”