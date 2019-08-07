Manhart Give BMW M850i 621 HP (463 kW) and Mean Presence

Manhart Performance teased their BMW M850i last year but now we have the full details and images of their MH8 600 program and its promising.

As the title states it is based on the M850i xDrive model but as you can see has been given a little cosmetic overhaul. The kit starts off with a new set of shoes as the standard wheels have been replaced by the tuner’s 21-inch matte black alloys with a six double-spoke design. It has also been lowered by approximately 30 mm courtesy of an H&R set of springs adding to the meaner stance and presence.

Minor changes were made to the bodywork by applying an assortment of carbon fibre accents noticeable at the front splitter as well as at the back for the diffuser and custom spoiler lip. The side mirror caps have also been bathed in carbon, while gold body graphics further denote this isn’t a stock BMW.

Inside, the cabin is mostly standard, but we do notice the tuner’s badge and the package’s name prominently featured on the centre console.

The highlight of this package has to be the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 which now pumps out a potent 621 hp (462 kW) and 890 Nm of torque. As a reminder, the stock offering pushes out 523 hp and 750 Nm of torque so this is a beefy boost (even more than the M8 Competition).

Will it be able to do a sub 3 second 0 to 100 km/h sprint? It just might as the M8 Competition needs just 3 seconds flat and that is 4 hp down on this Manhart creation.