Ferrari Purosangue SUV Due in 2022 With V6 and V12 Plug-in Hybrid Versions

The Ferrari SUV known internally as ‘175’ and codenamed Purosangue is due in 2022 and is one of 15 new prancing horses to be announced from last year up until 2023.

Autocar recently spoke with Ferrari’s chief technical officer Michael Leiters who revealed some technical details about their first-ever SUV.

“I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs,” said Leiters.

The manufacturer remains tight-lipped on the specifics of the Purosangue but at this stage, we know that the SUV’s design has been signed off and the car will employ Ferrari’s scalable front-mid-engined architecture, one of two highly flexible structures that will underpin Ferrari’s future range.

The SUV will likely adopt the plug-in hybrid technology derived from the brand new SF90 Stradale.

The new supercar uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with three electric motors, one at the rear between the engine and gearbox and two at the front to give all-wheel drive. A version of this powertrain is set to feature in the SUV but the V8 will be replaced with a new turbocharged V6 that is currently in development. A range-topping V12 version is also considered likely, as Ferrari remains committed to the development of V12 engines.

When the Ferrari SUV does eventually arrive, we will be sure to see it go head to head with the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and the Bentley Bentayga.