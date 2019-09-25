New BMW V8 May Be In The Works For A M5 CS Super Sedan

If a new report by BMWBlog is accurate, then the crew from Bavaria are busy with a new high-powered V8 engine which could be ready in as little as two to three years.

At the moment the information is still scarce but the rumours claim the new engine will first surface as an M version called the S68, and it’s said to be quite an improvement over the existing S63. The new V8 will reportedly retain its forced induction by way of two turbochargers, which likely sit between the cylinder banks as they do in the current engine.

It is said to be more compact and significantly lighter than the S63 and may work in harmony with a new 48-volt mild hybrid system.

According to sources, the new mill might actually be introduced for the first time on the upcoming BMW M5 CS. Yes, there are rumours around a high-performance model slotted above the current Competition M5, featuring weight-saving features as well as a bit more power.

That could very well be the first car to use this new engine once it comes out. In the meantime, we’ll get to see the facelift for the F90 M5 launched next year with a refreshed design.